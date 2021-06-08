Central Coast yearbook salesman accused of sex with teen boys must stand trial, judge says

Gregory Scott Ray, 54, of Buellton is accused of inappropriate sexual encounters with teenage boys.

A Santa Ynez Valley yearbook salesman accused of inappropriate sexual encounters with teen boys must stand trial on 41 felony charges, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor ruled Monday afternoon.

Gregory Scott Ray, 54, of Buellton most recently had been charged with 42 counts involving 14 underage males ranging in age from 13 to 17.

Ray, who was described as a yearbook consultant and salesman based in Central California, was taken into custody in April 2019 after Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant.

As part of his job, he traveled to many other counties within California while employed as an independent contractor and sales consultant for Friesens LLC, a yearbook publishing company.

He also assisted with yearbook consulting at many school campuses in the state, from San Jose to Los Angeles County.

The total tally at the start of the preliminary hearing included 16 counts of oral copulation, 13 counts of sodomy, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, three counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of sending child pornography, two counts of sending harmful matter, and one count of dissuading a witness.

However, two counts were dropped for insufficient evidence, and one charge, sodomy with force, was added.

After hearing the evidence, the judge said he found probable cause for Ray to stand trial on the charges.

Two alleged victims and a detective who investigated the case testified during the two-day preliminary hearing that began June 2 and wrapped up Monday.

The sexual encounters took place in the restrooms at Solvang and Buellton parks, at a storage facility in Buellton, in Ray’s vehicles, and at least one residence, according to testimony.

While most happened in the Santa Ynez Valley, other encounters occurred in Orange and Fresno counties.

Deputy district attorney Stephen Wagner said the totality of circumstances showed Ray had taken advantage of “many vulnerable victims.”

“He, in essence, utilized Santa Ynez Valley (Union) High School as his nefarious playground,” Wagner said.

But defense attorney Michael Scott said his client was not aware of the sexual partners’ underage status.

Most of the sexual encounters were arranged via social media apps such as Grindr, where the terms of service require users to be 18 years or older, the defense attorney said.

Some of the alleged victims saw Ray on campus but that doesn’t mean the adult knew they were underage since high schoolers can be 18 or 19 years old, Scott added.

But Wagner asked Detective Jason Vasquez to spell out various instances the defendant and a victim discussed ages, going one by one through each person referred to in court as John Doe No. 1 through John Doe No. 14.

One victim had listed his age as under 18 in a social media profile that was not flagged by the firm, the detective said.

Additionally, some of the victims attended school with one of Ray’s children since first grade while the defendant had picked up another victim from a parking lot at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

On his Grindr profile, Ray had listed that he “loves younger guys.”

When one underage victim expressed concern about their sexual contact, Ray asked what he wanted in exchange for not telling his parents or law enforcement officers.

The victim, John Doe No. 3, said Ray had told him, “It’s not a big deal” and, “Don’t tell anyone.”

“Ultimately, it was money that was exchanged,” Vasquez said of the $200 payment.

Ray was ordered to return to court June 24 for arraignment on the information.

He remains in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.