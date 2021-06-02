SLO County sheriff seeks alleged child molester who could be in hiding

David Paul Wilson, 38, who San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says has ties across the Central Coast, is wanted on multiple counts of child molestation, the agency said on June 2, 2021. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an alleged child molester who the agency says may be in hiding after an arrest warrant was issued in April.

Officials obtained the arrest warrant for 38-year-old David Paul Wilson on multiple charges of child molestation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives with the agency’s Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the San Luis Obispo man in February 2021 after receiving a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

During the course of that investigation, more juvenile victims were identified and contacted, the agency said, with the abuse spanning the course of several years.

The locations of these alleged incidents are being withheld, the Sheriff’s Office says, to protect the victims and their family.

Authorities are now seeking information about Wilson’s location.

Wilson, who is believed to be in hiding, has a history of living in San Luis Obispo, Nipomo, Santa Maria, San Jose and the Five-Cities area, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is known to sometimes live as a transient, the agency said.

Wilson currently has family members in southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilson “has been described as someone who repeatedly finds relationships with single mothers,” the release said. “It is thought there may be additional victims who have not yet been contacted but who have additional information for law enforcement.”

Wilson is currently facing multiple charges of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.