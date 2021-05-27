Ex-SLO County correctional deputy arrested on suspicion of molesting multiple children

Former San Luis Obispo County correctional deputy James Peter Storton, 63, of Arroyo Grande has been charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years old. SLO County Sheriff's Office

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former correctional deputy suspected of sexually abuse of multiple children under the age of 14.

According to a news release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office recently received information of alleged abuse by retired deputy James Peter Storton, 63, of Arroyo Grande, and started an investigation.

The investigation was submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, which filed multiple counts charging Storton with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years old, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators took Storton into custody on Wednesday, the release said.

Storton was hired to work in the Sheriff’s Office in 1980. He retired in 2009, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing where the incidents occurred to protect the victims and their family, according to the release.

Detectives are asking for help identifying any other potential victims in the case. Those with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4500.