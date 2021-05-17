Man shot to death in Santa Maria after apparent street argument

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead after an apparent street argument early Sunday.

Police, Santa Maria firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to an incident near North Lincoln and West Mill streets, a block west of North Broadway, police Lt. Terry Flaa said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds,” he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed the victim had been in a verbal altercation with a group of people.

During the confrontation, someone produced a gun and shot him.

Flaa said there was no information on a suspect at this point.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the SMPD tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

This is at least the second fatal shooting in Santa Maria in 2021.

On Jan. 2, 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro of Santa Maria was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.

Evidence located during the investigation led to the arrest of Robert Anthony Molina, 35, of Santa Maria, as the alleged shooter, police said.

