Police nab suspect who allegedly stabbed man multiple times in Grover Beach

The Grover Beach Police Department arrested a stabbing suspect Monday night after searching for the man throughout the weekend.

Detectives located Robert Benjamin Sedeno, 38, of Santa Maria, and arrested him without incident Monday night, according to an agency news release.

Sedeno was suspected of stabbing a man in the 100 block of South 11th Street in Grover Beach around 12:48 a.m on Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived on scene Saturday, they found an adult male victim with “multiple non-life threatening stab wounds” who identified Sedeno as the suspect, police said.

Sedeno has since been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and violating parole. His bail is set at $25,000.

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Celis Rabena at 805-473-4570 or via e-mail at crabena@gbpd.org.

You can also remain anonymous by reporting information to SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.