Police search for Grover Beach stabbing suspect. Victim knew him for ‘several years’

The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times overnight Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 100 block of South 11th Street around 12:48 a.m., the department said. According to the post, they found an adult male victim with “multiple non-life threatening stab wounds.”

The suspect, Benjamin Robert Sedano, 28, of Santa Maria fled the scene before police arrived, according to the department. Police said the victim identified Sedano as the suspect, whom he has known for “several years.”

Sedano is described as 5-foot-10, 210-pound Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his face and neck including the name Russell on his right forehead. Officers said anyone who sees Sedano should call 911.

He also has “an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant for violation of his parole conditions,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sgt. Juan Leon at 805-473-4511 or jleon@gbpd.org. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.