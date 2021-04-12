Crime
Grover Beach police recover merchandise stolen from Diamond Adult World in nighttime heist
The Grover Beach Police Department has recovered more than $1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Diamond Adult World two weeks ago.
According to a Facebook post on Monday, the department received information to recover the stolen property thanks to the popularity of a social media post about the burglary.
On April 2, the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, drove his vehicle into the side doors of the adult store at 900 Grand Ave. and stole more than $1,000 in retail items, police said in a previous news release.
He also caused approximately $2,000 worth of damage, they said.
Thanks to the public’s help, the department has also identified a suspect, police say, but he has not been located. The department is seeking a warrant for his arrest
“We wish to thank the community for getting involved and helping to solve this crime,” read the post.
A request for comment from store management was not immediately returned Monday morning.
