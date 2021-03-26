Santa Maria police arrest arson suspect accused of torching 80-year-old restaurant

About a day after a fire ripped through a decades-old Santa Maria steakhouse, the Santa Maria Police Department arrested a woman suspected of starting the blaze.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at The Swiss Restaurant & Bar, located in the 500 block of North Broadway, according to a news release.

Police said part of the building was damaged by the flames, resulting in an estimated $180,000 worth of damage.

A firefighter experienced minor injuries that were treated at the scene, according to police.

Santa Maria police detectives and the Santa Maria Fire Department marshal investigated the incident as arson, according to the release.

Officers arrested Teresa Ortiz, 44, of Santa Maria on suspicion of felony arson around 1:50 p.m Thursday, police and jail records said.

Ortiz was being held Friday at Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

According to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Swiss Restaurant was established in 1941 and is known for its Santa Maria-style barbecue.