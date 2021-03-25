Paso Robles police identify suspect in motel attack, attempted robbery

Paso Robles police are searching for two suspects who broke into the Economy Inn office and attacked the clerk during an attempted robbery. The suspects were captured on a surveillance camera standing outside the motel office and then kicking in the door.

Paso Robles police on Wednesday identified a suspect they believe was involved in an attempted robbery at a motel last week.

Isiah Owens, 20, was allegedly one of two suspects who broke into the the Economy Inn in the 2200 block of Spring Street on March 15, a Paso Robles Police Department Facebook post said.

Owens and the other suspect allegedly kicked down the door of the motel office at about 1 a.m., attacked the clerk and demanded money.

The suspects were allegedly armed with “hard knuckles” and a “long-bladed object,” police said.

The clerk was able to fight off the robbers, and they fled from the motel, although surveillance cameras captured the attack.

Paso Robles police encourage anyone who sees Owens or knows of his whereabouts to contact the department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.