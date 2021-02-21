Paso Robles police arrest man suspected of violating restraining order, stalking and DUI

Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department arrested Alexander Barrera for stalking, threatening and violating a restraining order while driving under the influence and with a suspended license.

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a man on Saturday evening following a brief pursuit after the man was reportedly violating a restraining order, stalking and threatening a woman while driving under the influence with a suspended driver’s license, according to the police.

Alexander Barrera “decided not to follow the judge’s orders and stay away from his former girlfriend,” the police department wrote Sunday on Facebook.

After police received a report at around 7:44 p.m. Saturday that Barrera was violating his restraining order, police wrote that “it wasn’t hard to find him due to his stubborn desire to continue to drive by the victim’s house.”

When police arrived at the house, they attempted to pull Barrera over, police said. However, Barrera drove away from the officers and led them on a short pursuit through a red light.

Barrera eventually lost control of his car and collided with a curb, police said. This caused his car’s right front tire to nearly come off the axle of the car, but Barrera continued to drive. Eventually, he collided into a handicapped parking spot and once stopped, Barrera got out of his car and ran away from the police officers.

Officers caught up to Barrera and took him into custody “without incident,” police said.

Barrera, 25, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of threatening, stalking, driving under the influence, evading the police, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence (restraining order) and driving with a suspended or revoked license while under the influence, according to jail records. His bond is set at $50,000, according to jail records.