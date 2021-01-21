High-speed pursuit ends in car crash, arrest of Grover Beach man, SLO County sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grover Beach man Thursday morning following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of gunshots fired in the 2400 block of Oceano Street in Oceano at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area, the release said.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Grover Beach resident Michael Lockett, failed to yield when deputies attempted a vehicle stop, ensuing in a brief pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, the pursuit lasted roughly six minutes and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit ended in Santa Maria on North Broadway and West Haring Avenue when the driver collided with another vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the crash, Lockett was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges, including felony evading arrests and driving while under the influence of narcotics.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lockett had a pellet gun in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the collision.

As pf 4 p.m. Thursday, Lockett was awaiting medical clearance and had not yet been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.