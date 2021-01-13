2 arrested after ‘burglary spree’ in Morro Bay and Atascadero, police say

Two people were arrested in connection to several burglaries in Morro Bay, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Lindsay Nunes, 34, was arrested Jan. 5 outside a Motel 6 in Morro Bay, according to an agency news release, while Christopher Nunes, 34, was arrested a day later in Atascadero.

According to the release, police received reports on Dec. 8, 2020, that someone had broken into a tourist’s locked vehicle and stolen multiple credit cards

Police were able to track the stolen credit cards that were used in Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande, the release said. Through surveillance cameras, police determined the suspects were driving a maroon Dodge Caravan, according to the release.

Evidence showed the suspects in the Morro Bay burglary were wanted on burglary charges in Calusa as well, police said.

Nearly a month later, on Jan. 4, police received reports of a man — who had been driving a maroon Dodge Caravan — “shattering the windows of multiple cars and using bolt cutters” in Morro Bay, the release said.

The following day, Lindsay and Christopher Nunes were seen coming and going from a maroon Dodge Caravan at a Motel 6 in Morro Bay, police said.

Police said Lindsey Nunes was arrested on the scene, but Christopher Nunes fled in their vehicle.

Several stolen items were located inside the motel room, police said.

Lindsay Nunes was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail for multiple felony charges but was quickly released from custody, according to the release.

Meanwhile, police said, a warrant was issued for Christopher Nunes.

Morro Bay police said San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies were told to be on the lookout for a maroon Dodge Caravan.

On Jan. 6, a vehicle matching that description was spotted in Atascadero by an Atascadero Police Department officer, Morro Bay police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop, which led to a short foot chase that ended with Christopher’s arrest inside a business, according to the release.

Morro Bay police also responded to the scene in Atascadero and found that Lindsay and Christopher Nunes were “engaged in a commercial burglary spree” when he had been spotted, the release said.

Several stolen items were recovered from the Dodge Caravan, according to release.

Police said some of the stolen property was identified by San Luis Obispo County businesses and was returned.

Christopher and Lindsay Nunes were charged with three felonies — burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen property — as well as a misdemeanor for fraudulent use of credit cards, police said.

As of Wednesday, the two were not in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody. It was not clear from the release where the Nuneses live.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (805-549-7867).