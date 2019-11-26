Crime
High-speed chase in Grover Beach ends with stolen car smashing into wall, police say
Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with the car crashing into a wall in Grover Beach, the Grover Beach Police Department said via Twitter.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. when the Arroyo Grande Police Department found a stolen vehicle in the city and a CHP officer tried to stop the driver, Grover Beach police said in a tweet.
According to police, the driver fled and the car crashed through a wall in the yard of a home near Atlantic City Avenue and Fifth Street in Grover Beach.
Grover Beach police conducted the crash investigation, while the CHP arrested the two suspects, identified as Serena Bishop and Brian Ortega Bautista, police Sgt. Juan Leon said.
Neither Bishop nor Ortega were listed as being in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Grover Beach Police Department shared photos of the crash with the hashtag #Teamwork on Twitter.
The department posted the hashtag “#Teamwork” in its Twitter post.
Comments