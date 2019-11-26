Men arrested in Morro Bay on drug charges after cops spot fake car registration, police say

Two Cambria men were arrested early Tuesday in Morro Bay on suspicion of possessing drugs and counterfeit money after police discovered their SUV had a fake vehicle registration sticker, the Morro Bay Police Department said.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to Tidelands Park as part of a proactive enforcement operation, according to a police news release.

The officers noticed a white Chevy Trailblazer with a fake registration sticker that appeared to have been made out of blue painter’s tape, police said, and found the vehicle’s registration expired in 2017.

The officers spoke with Breck Ayerza, 57, and Michael Coffin, 59, both of Cambria, and allegedly found them to be in possession of drugs and counterfeit currency.

Ayerza allegedly had 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and packaging material. Coffin allegedly had $1,040 in counterfeit currency.

Coffin was arrested on suspicion of possession of forged notes, using a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing a controlled substance to jail. He was being held Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Ayerza was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession and an unlisted felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was no longer listed in jail custody.