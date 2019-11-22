‘School shooter’ found written in SLO High School bathroom

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued a press release on Friday regarding a reported incident of vandalism discovered yesterday inside a restroom at San Luis Obispo High School. Upon further investigation, the writing spelled out “school shooter” .

According to the release, staff and parents have already been notified by the school’s administration with this message:

“SLOHS Families and Staff, This notice is to provide you with an update on the vandalism incident which occurred in the restrooms yesterday, November 21, 2019. After further investigation, we discovered previously unidentified text in smaller writing which said “school shooter”. We continue to consider this a serious incident and will continue to follow up with SLOPD to ensure student safety and a full and thorough investigation. We had a similar situation at Laguna Middle School that was resolved this week. Please let us know if you have any information regarding this incident.”

Authorities said the intent of the message is not known at this time.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The school is currently on holiday break until Dec. 2. The school’s police officer and SLOPD detectives are investigating who is responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.

The incident follows a prank at Laguna Middle School last week from a 13-year-old student in support of a current trend on TikTok, a social media video application.