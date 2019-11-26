Barricaded man in motor home prompts nearby Buellton residents to shelter in place

A barricaded man in a motor home at a business on Avenue of the Flags in Buellton prompted a warning for nearby residents to shelter in place on Tuesday before the incident ended two hours later.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the incident at the 76 gas station in Buellton for a report of a pursuit that ended there.

A man reportedly barricaded himself in the motor home and has refused to comply with orders to exit the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office has dispatched its Special Enforcement Team and Hostage Negotiation Team to the scene, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Ten minutes earlier, California Highway Patrol dispatchers had alerted Santa Maria area officers after receiving a call from a woman saying her husband was in the midst of a methamphetamine-induced psychosis while driving the motor home, Officer Benjamin Smith told Noozhawk.

The caller also claimed she and her mother were being held against their will, Smith added.

At least one of women inside may have escaped the vehicle once it stopped in Buellton.

As they negotiated with the subject, officers requested other vehicles and people near the scene be cleared from the area.

Several nearby roads also were closed as a precaution during the standoff.

Additional details were not immediately available.

