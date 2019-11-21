If you hear someone jingling coins, it may be SLO’s laundry machine bandit

Keep your ear out for the sound of loose change, San Luis Obispo — police say there is a coin burglar running around town.

According to a Facebook post Thursday night, the San Luis Obispo Police Department has learned of an increase in laundry room coin machine burglaries throughout the city.

The intrepid burglar or burglars have made off with change from at least 12 laundry rooms around San Luis Obispo since August, according to a map shared by the Police Department.

Most of the burglaries are concentrated around the downtown San Luis Obispo area, though two reported coin thefts were reported near Mustang Village on Oct. 29 and Nov. 2.

No word on how much has been stolen, but given the number of places hit, it’s likely they made off with a pretty penny.

If you or anyone you know has information, give the San Luis Obispo Police Department a jingle at 805-781-7312. The Police Department says it is stepping up patrols in these areas and “creating an increased presence.”

In the meantime, keep a cautious eye out and be aware of your surroundings when using local laundry rooms.

You never know if a burglar with pocketful of quarters is waiting for that rinse cycle to end.