Nipomo man sentenced to 130 years in prison for molesting three kids

A Nipomo man was sentenced Wednesday for molesting three kids under the age of 14.

According to a District Attorney’s Office news release, William Martinez Perez, 59, was sentenced to 130 years to life in state prison.

Perez was found guilty of molesting three separate children between the years of 2001 and 2005, and 2011 and 2016.

“It was incredibly brave and courageous for these young people to report what was done to them and to testify in court across the room from their abuser,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a news release. “This sentence sends a strong message to predators that if you harm children in our community, you will be punished severely.”

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.