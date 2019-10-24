Nipomo man found guilty of sexually abusing three children

A jury found Nipomo resident William Martinez Perez guilty of six felonies for sexually abusing three children multiple times between 2001 and 2016, District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday.

Perez, 59, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for charges of lewd act on a child under the age of 14. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 by Judge Jacquelyn Duffy.

The verdict was reached after nearly a week of testimony. Jurors deliberated for a half-day.

Perez was first arrested in 2017 on suspicion of molesting two girls.

Dow praised the girls for testifying in the case, saying that “it takes an immense amount of courage for these young victims to come forward and report the abuse.”

If you have been sexually abused, get help by calling RAINN at 800-656-4673. To report suspected child abuse or neglect call the 24 hour Child Abuse Hotline at 805-781-5437.