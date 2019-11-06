SLO jury convicts man who carried CHP officer ‘like a backpack’ during traffic stop fight

A San Bernardino County man who became “combative and uncontrollable” during a 2016 traffic stop, leading to a violent struggle with a CHP officer, was found guilty of a felony Wednesday.

A jury returned a verdict within 30 minutes of deliberations.

Following a roughly week-long trial that began Oct. 29, Hesperia resident Monsuru Sho was found guilty Wednesday of felony resisting an executive officer by means of violence for the May 5, 2016, incident involving Templeton CHP Officer Doug Patterson.

Sho, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3.

His defense attorney, Raymond Allen, declined comment Wednesday afternoon.

Sho was arrested following the bizarre incident near the border of San Luis Obispo and Kern counties after the CHP said he attacked an officer from the Templeton station during a traffic stop.

According to a trial brief filed by the county District Attorney’s Office, Patterson allegedly witnessed Sho traveling at 84 mph in a 55 mph zone at 5:51 p.m. and pulled him over on eastbound Highway 46 near the county line.

The filing states that Sho told Patterson he didn’t have a wallet or ID on him, and Patterson walked Sho to his patrol car to write down his personal information. Then the officer returned to Sho’s vehicle to contact his female passenger, according to the trial brief.

In the passenger’s open purse, Patterson viewed what he suspected was Sho’s wallet and the passenger reportedly provided it to the officer, who found several IDs and credit cards inside.

After Patterson retrieved the wallet, the District Attorney’s Office said, Sho began ”advancing” on the officer.

“The defendant’s demeanor changed dramatically. He went from jovial and polite to very intense and focused,” the report reads. “Officer Patterson became concerned that the defendant may become violent given his change in demeanor combined with his earlier attempts to conceal his identity.”

When the officer walked back to Sho, Sho allegedly grabbed for the wallet and the two began fighting, falling to the ground between the two vehicles on the side of the highway, the filing states.

During the struggle, Patterson’s knee hit the asphalt along with his left hand and wrist causing a muscle tear to his left forearm, cuts to his fingers and forearms, and bruising to his left knee, according to the DA’s Office.

“The defendant told Officer Patterson that he would have to kill him while he was fighting him on the ground,” the brief states. “The defendant became more combative and uncontrollable.”

Despite Patterson weighing about 270 pounds with his gear on, the report says, Sho “was able to pick him up and carry him like a backpack.”

The report says the officer used pepper spray, a collapsible baton, and bean bag shotgun rounds to attempt to subdue Sho during the fight, to no avail.

The altercation went on for several minutes, with Sho eventually escaping the officer’s custody before running into an open field and tossing cards and other items from a satchel he retrieved from his vehicle.

Additional officers from the Templeton CHP, Buttonwillow CHP and Coastal Division Air Operations, as well as deputies from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office, were called in to provide assistance, and Sho was eventually taken into custody.

Sho was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault and battery on a peace officer, identity theft, driving on a suspended license, and providing false information. Officers allegedly found multiple forms of identification with the same person’s photo — but different names — in the car.

A warrant for his arrest was filed after Sho failed to appear at a court hearing the next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office, and he wasn’t taken back into custody until June 2018, after he was arrested in Orange County on suspicion of attempting to commit rape during the commission of a burglary.

He was convicted of that and other charges and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for those crimes at Wasco State Prison.