Los Osos woman sentenced to prison for hit-and-run death of Morro Bay pastor

Emily Bales was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday for vehicular manslaughter after hitting and killing pedestrian Dale Paulsen while texting and driving impaired in Los Osos on Nov. 18, 2018. She is pictured with attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu, at right.

A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Morro Bay pastor while driving drunk was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison before a packed San Luis Obispo courtroom.

Emily Bales pleaded no contest Sept. 18 to a count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence for the death of Dale Paulsen, 67, of Los Osos, on Nov. 18, 2018.

The felony charge carries a five-year sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene, for a total of six years and four months in state prison, according to court records.

In exchange for her no contest plea, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office dismissed two charges related to DUI causing death and a count of hit and run resulting in injury.

Under state law, Bales will be eligible to go before a state parole board in roughly one year.

The hourlong sentencing hearing Monday included a victim impact statement from one of Paulsen’s sons, Andrew Paulsen, as well as Paulsen’s youngest sister, Lynne Paulsen.

Dale Paulsen is survived by his wife, three sons, and seven grandchildren, according to his family.

Bales is scheduled for a restitution hearing Jan. 27.