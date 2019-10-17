Man seriously injured in Morro Bay hit and run — and police need your help

A man riding a bike was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Morro Bay on Wednesday night — and police are asking for help finding the vehicle that hit him, according to a news release from the Morro Bay Police Department.

At about 7 p.m., the 55-year-old man was riding his bike home from work, traveling northbound on Quintana Road, police said.

The man, who was not identified by name or city of residence, was in the bike lane on the east side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling north on the road, according to police.

The bicyclist was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said they believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado truck, royal or dark navy blue in color, with damage to the right front bumper, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call either Cmdr. Amy Watkins or Officer Robert Hufstetler at 805-772-6225 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Morro Bay on Wednesday night. Pictured is the type of vehicle police believe may have hit the cyclist. Morro Bay Police Department