Thief stole $1,000 worth of perfume from Paso beauty store — now police need your help

Paso Robles police have caught the scent of a thief — and they’re asking for the public’s help in catching her, according to a Facebook post from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, a woman walked into the Ulta Beauty store in the 2100 block of Theatre Drive and stole more than $1,000 worth of perfume, police said.

Police also said the woman is suspected of other thefts along the Central Coast.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes her to call Officer Jeremy Petlachi at 805-227-7472.