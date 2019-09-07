SLO County inmate dies after suspected overdose, another collapses

Inmate death rate at SLO County Jail ranks 6th highest in California San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.

An inmate was discovered unresponsive in his bunk at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in a dorm housing unit Friday afternoon and later was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. jail staff were notified that an inmate, 56-year-old Ernest Leonard Ortiz of Grover Beach, was unresponsive and began CPR. Jail staff also administered Narcan and called for medical staff and outside medical assistance.

Ortiz remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead. The death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the District Attorney’s Office.

The dorm housing unit that Ortiz was housed has 51 inmates and has open bunks. In the dorms inmates have access to their bunks throughout the day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another inmate who had been seen with Ortiz earlier, collapsed a short time later. He received an injection of Narcan and survived.

Ortiz was due to be released in July 2020 and had been in custody since late March for violating probation.

Last week, 18 people, including inmates and deputies, were treated for suspected opioid overdoses at the Santa Barbara County Jail.