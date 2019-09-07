Crime
SLO County inmate dies after suspected overdose, another collapses
An inmate was discovered unresponsive in his bunk at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in a dorm housing unit Friday afternoon and later was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.
At approximately 1:05 p.m. jail staff were notified that an inmate, 56-year-old Ernest Leonard Ortiz of Grover Beach, was unresponsive and began CPR. Jail staff also administered Narcan and called for medical staff and outside medical assistance.
Ortiz remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead. The death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the District Attorney’s Office.
The dorm housing unit that Ortiz was housed has 51 inmates and has open bunks. In the dorms inmates have access to their bunks throughout the day.
Another inmate who had been seen with Ortiz earlier, collapsed a short time later. He received an injection of Narcan and survived.
Ortiz was due to be released in July 2020 and had been in custody since late March for violating probation.
Last week, 18 people, including inmates and deputies, were treated for suspected opioid overdoses at the Santa Barbara County Jail.
