How did pet bird end up at Santa Barbara jail? He’s not a stool pigeon and he isn’t singing
An unlikely fugitive was found at the back of the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday: a domestic cockatiel.
The literal jail bird seems to have flown far from its home, and somehow made its way into a fenced secure area at the back of the jail in Santa Barbara.
According to a news release, the bird was hungry “and obviously out of place.”
Sheriff’s deputies took the bird “into custody” and provided it with food and shelter.
Because the caged bird isn’t singing about where it came from, deputies are actively looking for its owners.
If you or someone you know are missing a cockatiel with criminally good looks, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at info@sbsheriff.org — we can only assume you won’t have to post bail.
