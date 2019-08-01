This pup has been at SLO County shelter longer than any other dog. Here’s how to help 

Pet Tales: Meet Cody, a coonhound mix looking for a loving home Adult dog Cody is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 5-year-old male coonhound mix is quiet, enjoys walks and playing with toys and knows commands for sit and wait. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adult dog Cody is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 5-year-old male coonhound mix is quiet, enjoys walks and playing with toys and knows commands for sit and wait.

More than 60 percent of the dogs at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter come in as strays — with no microchip, license or identification of any kind.

With the shelter running at near-capacity, unidentified dogs are a problem.

If pets have tags, neighbors can return them to home. If owners come to the shelter looking for their lost pets, kennel space isn’t be such a concern.

If Cody’s owner had written his phone number on Cody’s collar, or come to the shelter to look, Cody wouldn’t be our longest residing shelter dog. He’s lived at the shelter since May 8, nearly three months.

Cody’s a happy 5-year-old coonhound mix who loves people. He enjoys playing with toys, going for walks and knows the commands “sit” and “wait.”

Outside the shelter, Cody is quiet and is a joy to be with — although, in true hound-like fashion, he does like to “bah-hoo” in his kennel.

Sadly, Cody’s adoption potential is low because of his long-neglected skin allergy, which has resulted in fur loss around his eyes and a patchy coat.

Shelter staff has been treating Cody, but kennel stress isn’t helping. What he needs is a loving home.

Wispy, an adult female tabby cat, is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria. Marianne Selindh

In our large county, strays pets from San Miguel to Nipomo may end up in our county animal shelter off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. But that’s avoidable with the cheapest pet insurance you can buy: an ID tag.

Cody, if adopted, would be happy to wear an ID tag because it would mean he’d always be able to get back home.

For more information about Cody (ID No. 230638), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

HART Cat of the Month

Wispy is a 6-year-old, long-haired light brown tabby.

Wispy was brought to the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria when her previous owner was no longer able to care for her.

Now that she’s been at HART for one year, Wispy misses having a special person to call her own. She needs someone to sleep next to at night, to follow around the house, to meow her little “chirps” at.

Wispy is eager to bond with her forever family.

While Wispy is a loving and sweet-hearted girl, she is a confident feline and isn’t afraid to show attitude. She has been known to swipe at other cats so she may do best in a single cat household.

Here at HART, you can always find her lounging in her favorite bed next to the Catio window where she spends her days sunbathing and gazing at birds. Her favorite time of day when she can socialize with visitors and volunteers.

Wispy loves head and chin scratches and will close her eyes and purr as you scratch her favorite spots. She’ll let you know when she’s had enough, but she’s always happy to sit next to you for hours on end.

Wispy loves people and isn’t a fan of being alone.

She will steal your heart as soon as you put your hands on her fluffy fur and lock eyes with her beautiful green eyes. With such a sweet demeanor and beautiful face, who could resist?

If you’re ready to open up your heart to a sweet and loyal fur baby, Wispy is here waiting for you. She will make the perfect addition to your family; this gal is a catch.

HART is a cage-free, no-kill shelter located in lovely downtown Cambria. We love what we do.

Come on by to meet Wispy and all of our other available cats and kittens at 2638 Main Street in Cambria. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 805-927-7377, visit www.slohart.org and follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at @HARTCambria.