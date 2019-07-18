Want to adopt a kitten? Milk and his adorable friends need new homes

Pet Tales: Meet Milk, one of several foster kittens in need of new homes Milk, a male kitten, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. He's one of several young cats, now being fostered by a local family, that need new homes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Milk, a male kitten, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. He's one of several young cats, now being fostered by a local family, that need new homes.

Volunteers who foster homeless pets know they can make a difference, and so they do.

During kitten season, foster families care for a staggering number of kittens.

Currently, we have a foster person who has been caring for two litters of orphans — plus a couple of single kittens — who were too young to be without their mothers.

Without a mom, these little ones needed to be bottle fed at regular intervals night and day.

Because of this giving person’s disrupted sleep and loving nature, these kittens are now three to four months old. They’re happy, healthy and likely the most optimistic kittens you’ll ever meet.

Milk is our poster kitten. He’s a distinctive boy with a snow-white coat dotted with fun here-and-there black spots.

Like all his kitty cohorts, Milk is amazingly trusting and affectionate with people.

Additionally, having grown up with so many kittens, he’s great with other felines. He also thinks canines are keen, having positive experiences with the family dog,

Milk and his fellow happy kittens are now ready to find lifelong home.

Due to the variety of parents, there’s quite a mix to choose from. There are lovely tabbies, elegant tuxedos, a serene lynx point,mustachioed black-and-white kitties, petite gray-and-white cats and an all-black panther kitten — each with a loving disposition.

Please text or call their foster mom at 805-234-5755 to meet these cheery kittens and perhaps bring some feline sunshine into your life.

For more information about Milk (ID No. 230314) and kittens like him, call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.