Paso burglars stole entire Kohl’s jewelry display worth more than $10,000, police say

Paso Robles police are searching for a group of burglars that made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry from Kohl’s — and this probably isn’t the suspects’ first time stealing from the department store chain.

Officers were called to the Niblick Road store about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 21 after two men stole an entire display carousel containing $10,000 to $20,000 worth of jewelry, according to Cmdr. Stephen Lampe of the Paso Robles Police Department and a department Facebook post.

Employees saw the men in Kohl’s the previous night, and police believe they may have been casing the store prior to the burglary, Lampe said.

The men fled in a waiting silver Volvo S40, so police believe there may have been a third man acting as a getaway driver, Lampe said.

One suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, he said. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt.

The men were also likely involved in similar Kohl’s burglaries in Turlock, Modesto and Gilroy, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.