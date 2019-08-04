Two seriously injured in suspected DUI crash on Los Osos Valley Road

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

Two people were seriously injured in a suspected DUI collision on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:30 p.m., 20-year-old Daniel Pooler of Lompoc was driving a Toyota Sienna east on Los Osos Valley Road, west of West Foothill Boulevard, the CHP said in a news release.

At the same time, 49-year-old Marcus Tribelhorn of Los Osos was driving a BMW west on Los Osos Valley Road, west of West Foothill Boulevard.

Cory Fiscus, 19, of Los Osos was driving a Toyota 4Runner behind the BMW, the CHP said.

Pooler “allowed his Toyota Sienna to cross into the westbound lane from the eastbound lane,” right in front of the BMW, the CHP said.

Tribelhorn tried to avoid a crash by steering his BMW to the right, but the left rear of the Sienna collided with the left rear of the BMW, the CHP said.

The BMW came to a stop on the right shoulder after the crash, while the Toyota Sienna continued east in the westbound lane of Los Osos Valley Road, the CHP said.

Fiscus didn’t see the oncoming Toyota Sienna in time, and the front of the Toyota Sienna collided head-on into the Toyota 4Runner, the CHP said.

Fiscus was ejected from his vehicle and found seriously injured on the shoulder of Los Osos Valley Road, the CHP said. Pooler, who was also seriously injured, had to be extricated from the Toyota Sienna.

Both Pooler and Fiscus were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.

Pooler was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury, the CHP said.

The collision is still under investigation.