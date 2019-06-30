SLO man arrested after police say he threatened to shoot minorities in his neighborhood

Hate crimes carry ‘different harm’ than other crimes Wendy J. Olson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, talks generally about hate crime laws. What makes these crimes unique is that they are directed at whole groups of people, she said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wendy J. Olson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, talks generally about hate crime laws. What makes these crimes unique is that they are directed at whole groups of people, she said.

A 62-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested early Sunday morning after police said they believe he sent threatening letters to property managers and homeowners in his area, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At about 6:25 a.m., San Luis Obispo police, along with the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail, served a search warrant at the home of Richard Vincent Orcutt in the 1300 block of Cavalier Lane in San Luis Obispo.

An arrest warrant for Orcutt was also issued, police said.

Police said Orcutt had recently sent several letters to property managers and homeowners in the area, “stating that he was going to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood.”

Orcutt was arrested without incident and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats that constitute a hate crime, police said. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

When authorities searched his home, they found and seized several handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as “thousands of rounds” of ammunition, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are investigating Orcutt’s “possible involvement in any additional crimes.”

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 805-781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.