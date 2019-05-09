Crime
SLO Target thieves snatch thousands of dollars in stuff, flee out emergency exit, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
San Luis Obispo police are looking for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Target store, then escaped through an emergency exit.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the two men “acted in concert” to steal from the Target on Los Osos Valley Road, the Police Department said in a tweet.
The men then pushed a shopping cart out of an emergency exit and fled in a vehicle, police said.
Additional information, such as the exact value of the items stolen, was not immediately available.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the men to call 805-781-7312 and reference Case No. 190507054.
Comments