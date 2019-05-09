SLO Target thieves snatch thousands of dollars in stuff, flee out emergency exit, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

San Luis Obispo police are looking for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Target store, then escaped through an emergency exit.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the two men “acted in concert” to steal from the Target on Los Osos Valley Road, the Police Department said in a tweet.

The men then pushed a shopping cart out of an emergency exit and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Additional information, such as the exact value of the items stolen, was not immediately available.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the men to call 805-781-7312 and reference Case No. 190507054.