Police investigating bank robbery at U.S. Bank in San Luis Obispo

Police investigate a robbery at U.S. Bank in San Luis Obispo San Luis Obispo police investigate a bank robbery at U.S. Bank on South Higuera Street on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo police investigate a bank robbery at U.S. Bank on South Higuera Street on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019.

San Luis Obispo police were investigating a possible bank robbery Friday evening, though few details on the crime are available.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Lt. Fred Mickel told The Tribune that a suspect entered the U.S. Bank on South Higuera Street, near Food 4 Less and Trader Joe’s, around 4:45 p.m., and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police did not yet know how much money was taken, and there was no description of the potential suspect.

“We don’t have anybody in custody right now,” Mickel said. “We are still gathering information. We are still trying to gain descriptions. We’re canvassing the area.”

Investigators were in the process of interviewing bank employees around 5:30 p.m.

“It’s still early in the investigation,” he said.

Several police units were visible at the parking lot of the bank in the early evening; some witnesses said soon after the incident was first reported, several officers had their guns drawn.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.