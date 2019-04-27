Masked man robs U.S. Bank in SLO, escapes with undisclosed amount of cash, police say

Police investigate a robbery at U.S. Bank in San Luis Obispo San Luis Obispo police investigate a bank robbery at U.S. Bank on South Higuera Street on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo police investigate a bank robbery at U.S. Bank on South Higuera Street on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019.

A masked man wearing sunglasses robbed a U.S. Bank branch in south San Luis Obispo late Friday afternoon and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

In the midst of the weekend rush hour, the suspect entered the bank on South Higuera Street, near Food 4 Less and Trader Joe’s, at approximately 5 p.m. and demanded money from the teller, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

A male suspect wearing all dark clothing, gloves, and an “old man” mask with sunglasses robbed U.S. Bank off South Higuera late Friday afternoon. The suspect did not display a weapon and did not threaten to have one.

An undisclosed amount was placed in a dark colored satchel with white stitching and zipper, authorities said.

The suspect wore all dark clothing, gloves and an “old man” mask with sunglasses. No weapon or threat of one was used during the robbery and no one was injured.

The man was last seen exiting the bank and went in an unknown direction.

Officers responded to the area, but the suspect had fled by the time police arrived. A search was conducted of the surrounding area and neighborhoods, but the suspect was not found.

If you have any information about this or similar crimes, call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.