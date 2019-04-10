Crime

Couple robbed at gunpoint in rural area near Goleta

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday for four men who robbed a young couple at gunpoint while they were parked in a rural area near the city of Goleta.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Farren Road, just west of the city, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbers, who were in a red or orange Dodge Charger, pulled up to a young man and woman inside their parked car, opened the doors, and demanded their belongings, Hoover said.

“One of the suspects was armed with a pistol,” Hoover said. “The suspects smashed the rear window to the vehicle. The victims handed over their cell phones, wallets and keys, and the suspects sped off.”

The victims — who were not identified — ran to a nearby home to call 9-1-1.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and searched the area, but were were unable to locate the men.

The suspects were described only as four Hispanic men.

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 805-681-4100. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the department’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at bholland@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  

Read Next

Former Grover Beach officer testifies that dog in deadly mauling was a ‘playful puppy’

Crime

Former Grover Beach officer testifies that dog in deadly mauling was a ‘playful puppy’

A former Grover Beach, California, police officer accused of manslaughter in a dog-mauling case testified in his defense Monday. Alex Geiger in on trial for three felonies based on the deadly 2016 attack.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service