Pismo Beach police investigating robbery in Shell Beach

Pismo Beach police are investigating a robbery that happened in the Shell Beach area on Saturday night, according to a news release from the police department.

At about 9:40 p.m., police went to the 2600 block of Shell Beach Road on reports of a robbery, according to the release. When they arrived, the suspect, described as wearing all-black clothing, had fled the area and police couldn’t find the person.

No one was hurt and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department’s detective bureau at 805-773-2208.

