Paso robbery suspect who dragged security guard behind truck still at large, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Paso Robles police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly stole from a Rite Aid and then dragged a store loss prevention agent behind his truck.

The incident began Monday night, according to a police department news release, when a white man left the Rite Aid in the 2400 block of Spring Street without paying for several items. A man working at the store as a loss prevention officer saw him leave and approached the suspected shoplifter, police said.

The suspect ran into the parking lot and into a white pickup truck, according to the release.

The man then drove away “at a high rate of speed” north on Spring Street with the loss prevention officer still hanging onto the truck, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The loss prevention officer couldn’t keep his grip on the truck and fell into the road in the 2700 block of Spring Street. He received “numerous cuts and abrasions” as a result of falling into the road, according to the release.

The man in the truck fled the scene, police said.

Police said they began investigating the incident when reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision came in at at about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the loss prevention officer injured in the road, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.