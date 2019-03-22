Crime

Suspects in attempted Nipomo burglary identified thanks to tips from public, police say

By Nick Wilson

March 22, 2019 03:50 PM

A man and a woman suspected of attempting to burglarize a home in Nipomo on Monday have been arrested.

The suspects, one of whom was caught on camera, have been identified as 22-year-old Jimmy Butcher of Livingston and 27-year-old Mariah Wright of Santa Maria, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

They were arrested in Northern California on charges unrelated to the alleged Nipomo crime after the Sheriff’s Office received tips from the public that led to their arrests.

The couple was last seen leaving the vicinity of a home where an alarm was sounding in the 1700 block of Trilogy Parkway in Nipomo around 5:30 p.m.

A man with a hat and backpack was captured on a door camera ringing the doorbell, turning away from the view of the camera as he did so.

A witness in the neighborhood “spoke with the couple but they were unable to give a credible reason why they were in the neighborhood,” the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

“The couple then ran off but not before the witness was able to take a photograph of the male suspect,” the department said.

The witness captured a photo of the male suspect before he and the female suspect fled the area.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who contacted us with tips and information which led to the identification of these two people,” the release said.

It is unclear what local charges, if any, the pair face.

