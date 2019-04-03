Teen arrested after police say he tried to rob man at knifepoint at Morro Bay hotel

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he tried to rob someone at knifepoint, according to a news release from the Morro Bay Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m., police went to the Fireside Inn in the 700 block of Morro Avenue on reports of a fight, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-year-old man had tried to rob a 42-year-old man at knifepoint, police said. The knife was found at the scene.

Both men fought and suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result, police said. They were both taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The suspect, identified by police as Armando Benjamin Ayala, was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, according to the release.

He was being held Wednesday in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

The incident is under investigation.