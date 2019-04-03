Crime

Teen arrested after police say he tried to rob man at knifepoint at Morro Bay hotel

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he tried to rob someone at knifepoint, according to a news release from the Morro Bay Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m., police went to the Fireside Inn in the 700 block of Morro Avenue on reports of a fight, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-year-old man had tried to rob a 42-year-old man at knifepoint, police said. The knife was found at the scene.

Both men fought and suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result, police said. They were both taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment.

The suspect, identified by police as Armando Benjamin Ayala, was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, according to the release.

He was being held Wednesday in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

The incident is under investigation.

