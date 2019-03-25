Crime

Morro Bay man identified as suspect in Los Osos stabbing — but deputies can’t find him

By Nick Wilson and

Kaytlyn Leslie

March 25, 2019 06:04 PM

Sheriff’s officials have completed an investigation into a stabbing incident that took place in February in Los Osos and have identified a 25-year-old Morro Bay man as the suspect.

But they haven’t yet found the alleged attacker, Brandon Richard O’Connor, who is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say O’Connor was responsible for stabbing a man in the chest on Feb. 23 at a home in the 1200 block of 2nd Street in Los Osos.

The victim was treated for his injuries and later released from the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities went to the area of 6th Street and Santa Ysabel Avenue, where the victim’s car was found, to begin their investigation, according to the release.

Sheriff’s officials are recommending that O’Connor face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

“He is not in custody, and he has not been arrested,” said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla in a text message. “We were unable to locate him. By filing the case with the DA’s Office he would be compelled to appear in court on the charges.”

