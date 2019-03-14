Crime

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Arroyo Grande

By Kaytlyn Leslie and

Gabby Ferreira

March 14, 2019 04:05 PM

California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.
Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday morning after he fled a traffic stop in Arroyo Grande.

According to a news release from the Pismo Beach Police Department, 31-year-old Takoma Woodward of Orcutt was killed when his motorcycle went off the road at a corner of El Camino Real and he was ejected from the vehicle.

A Pismo Beach police officer first spotted Woodward riding a motorcycle at “a high rate of speed” on southbound Highway 101 near Oak Park Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m., according to the news release.

The officer said the motorcyclist, later identified as Woodward, failed to negotiate the corner of the off-ramp, traveled into the oncoming traffic lane and nearly collided with a light pole before running a red light at the base of the off-ramp and continuing south onto El Camino Real, according to the release.

At that point, the police officer tried to stop the motorcyclist on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the release.

The police officer began pursuing the motorcyclist, and about five seconds after the pursuit began, Woodward failed to negotiate a corner on El Camino Real and went off the road.

Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Woodward’s next of kin have been notified.

