Man arrested for allegedly hurling rocks at government cars and a business in Arroyo Grande

March 08, 2019

An Atascadero man was arrested Thursday after allegedly throwing rocks at county-owned vehicles and through the window of a business in Arroyo Grande.

At about 11:55 a.m., Arroyo Grande police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Grand Avenue for a report of a vandalism in progress in the parking lot of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services, the Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The department says witnesses reported a man throwing large rocks at the windshields of San Luis Obispo County-owned vehicles, causing damage.

The man then continued walking down East Grand Avenue, where an Arroyo Grande police officer saw him throw several rocks through the window of a business in the 900 block of E. Grand Avenue, causing “substantial damage,” the news release said.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Christopher Panos of Atascadero, was placed under arrest without further incident.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism causing more than $400 in damage. He remained in custody Friday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail logs.

A booking photo for Panos had not been approved for release Friday afternoon, and Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

