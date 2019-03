An Arroyo Grande man was arrested on Friday afternoon after allegedly stealing tools from the property of a Holiday Inn.

Tyler Joseph Terry, 35, was seen about 1:15 p.m. allegedly throwing tools or equipment over a block wall from the Grover Beach hotel parking lot at 775 N. Oak Park Blvd., according to a Grover Beach Police Department news release.

Terry then reportedly fled onto Atlantic City Avenue on a bicycle.

Officers responded to the area and found Terry at the intersection of 12th Street and Atlantic City Avenue. Police found that Terry allegedly stole several items from a storage facility on the Holiday Inn property.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The property was recovered, and Terry was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Jail records indicate he was no longer in custody as of 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or similar crimes in the same area is encouraged to call Officer Jim Lim at 805-473-4511 or email him at jlim@gbpd.org.