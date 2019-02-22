Crime

Taco Bell employee in Nipomo suspected of stealing customers’ credit card information

By Lindsey Holden

February 22, 2019 02:26 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Taco Bell employee in Nipomo has been stealing customers’ credit card information.

Taco Bell’s corporate office filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office alleging a juvenile employee at the restaurant chain’s 535 West Tefft St. location was skimming credit cards, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Skimmers are used to capture customers’ data — frequently from card readers or ATMs — which can be used to make fraudulent purchases or steal money.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the allegations, Cipolla said.

“We take customers’ personal data privacy and security very seriously,” Taco Bell’s corporate media representative wrote in an emailed statement. “The franchisee is investigating the situation and will take swift and appropriate action.”

