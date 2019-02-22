Escaped SLO prison inmate spent 2 weeks on the run. Now he faces felony charges

A California Men’s Colony inmate who spent two weeks on the run after allegedly stealing a state vehicle in December 2018 has been charged with two felonies related to the escape.

David Gray Hall, who was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery at the state prison, was charged Thursday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court with felony counts of escape from a state prison without force and driving a car without consent.

As of Friday, Hall, 26, did not have an attorney listed in court records and it is unclear what additional sentence he faces if convicted of the new charges.

He is due to be arraigned on the new charges in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on March 19.

State officials say Hall was a minimum-security inmate assigned as a worker in the CMC garage on Oct. 30 when correctional officers discovered that Hall and a state-owned 1997 Ford Aerostar van were missing.





Hall spent more than two weeks as a fugitive before California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents from the agency’s Rancho Cucamonga special service unit found Hall in a park in the southwest area of Los Angeles, according to a CDCR news release sent in November 2018.

Hall was taken into custody without incident, and agents found the state vehicle Hall allegedly stole nearby.

Following his arrest, Hall was transported to the California Institution for Men in Chino. His case will be referred to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.





According to CDCR, Hall had been housed at CMC since Dec. 22, 2015, for a second-degree robbery conviction in Los Angeles County.



