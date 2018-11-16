Inmate who escaped from California Men’s Colony found and arrested

State corrections officers on Friday found and arrested the California Men’s Colony inmate who escaped from the San Luis Obispo prison more than two weeks ago.

David Gray Hall, 26 — a minimum-security inmate who’s serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery — went missing on Oct. 30 along with a state-owned white 1997 Ford Aerostar.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents from the Rancho Cucamonga special service unit found Hall in a park in the southwest area of Los Angeles, according to a CDCR news release.

He was taken into custody without incident about 10:55 a.m., and agents found the state vehicle Hall allegedly stole nearby.

Hall has been a CMC inmate since he was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 22, 2015. He was assigned as a worker in the prison garage, and CMC staff noticed he was missing when they checked on him for an inmate count.

Officers are transporting Hall to the California Institution for Men in Chino, and his case will be referred to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.