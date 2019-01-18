Buellton traffic stop uncovers illegal marijuana delivery service in SLO County, cops say

A traffic stop in Buellton led to the discovery of $60,000 dollars worth of illegal cannabis products and cash Friday from an alleged unlicensed delivery service based in San Luis Obipso County, authorities said.

An 18-year old driver was stopped for speeding in Buellton, and during the traffic stop, a deputy noticed an open container of marijuana inside the vehicle, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office press release said. During the subsequent search, the driver was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana without a valid cannabis license.

Detectives discovered that the driver was engaged in an unlicensed cannabis delivery system throughout Santa Barbara County. The driver was not only under the age to lawfully possess marijuana, but was also working for an unlicensed delivery service in SLO County, the release said.

A subsequent search warrant yielded the seizure of $60,000 in cannabis products, including dried marijuana flowers, vape pens and edibles. Approximately $7,600 in cash was also seized, as well as two unlicensed firearms.

Arrests in this case are pending and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the 18-year-old was not released. No other information was released Friday evening, and Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover was not immediately available.