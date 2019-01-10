Orcutt murder victims were killed with sledgehammer and kitchen knives, autopsy shows

The three people killed in a grisly homicide in Orcutt in December died from wounds inflicted by a sledgehammer and “large kitchen knives,” according to autopsy results released Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb and 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria all died as a result of blunt force and sharp force trauma.
“The victims were all beaten and stabbed multiple times and died as a result of their injuries,” read the release.
A sledgehammer and several large kitchen knives were recovered at the scene, and are believed to be the murder weapons, according to the release.
Suspect David McNabb allegedly murdered his sister and mother, as well as their roommate, at their home in Oakhill Estates on Dec. 28, before being shot and killed after a standoff with deputies.
The murders and a motive are still under investigation.
