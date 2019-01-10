Crime

Orcutt murder victims were killed with sledgehammer and kitchen knives, autopsy shows

By Kaytlyn Leslie

January 10, 2019 05:30 PM

Carlos Echavarria was one of three people beaten and stabbed to death Dec. 28 inside a residence in Orcutt.
Carlos Echavarria was one of three people beaten and stabbed to death Dec. 28 inside a residence in Orcutt. Contributed photo
Carlos Echavarria was one of three people beaten and stabbed to death Dec. 28 inside a residence in Orcutt. Contributed photo

The three people killed in a grisly homicide in Orcutt in December died from wounds inflicted by a sledgehammer and “large kitchen knives,” according to autopsy results released Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb and 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria all died as a result of blunt force and sharp force trauma.

“The victims were all beaten and stabbed multiple times and died as a result of their injuries,” read the release.

A sledgehammer and several large kitchen knives were recovered at the scene, and are believed to be the murder weapons, according to the release.

Suspect David McNabb allegedly murdered his sister and mother, as well as their roommate, at their home in Oakhill Estates on Dec. 28, before being shot and killed after a standoff with deputies.

The murders and a motive are still under investigation.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

crime

local

crime

Kaytlyn Leslie

Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.

  Comments  