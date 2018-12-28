Crime

21-year-old allegedly steals CVS booze after saying he had a gun, SLO police say

By Matt Fountain

December 28, 2018 06:17 PM

Christian Ellman, 21, was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing booze from the Marsh Street CVS while threatening an employee that he had a gun.
A 21-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly stealing booze from the CVS store on Marsh Street by telling employees he had a gun.

No gun was found and no one was injured in the incident.

At about 1:34 p.m., the Police Department received a report of a male who just stole alcohol from CVS at 717 Marsh St.

According to a department news release, he claimed to have a gun and fled the store on foot with an unspecified amount of alcohol.

Officers viewed the surveillance video at the store and identified Christian Shane Ellman as the suspect. Police found Ellman at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broad Street, and he was arrested without incident.

Jail records showed Ellman in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody late Friday in lieu of $60,000 bail.

