21-year-old allegedly steals CVS booze after saying he had a gun, SLO police say

A 21-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly stealing booze from the CVS store on Marsh Street by telling employees he had a gun.
No gun was found and no one was injured in the incident.
At about 1:34 p.m., the Police Department received a report of a male who just stole alcohol from CVS at 717 Marsh St.
According to a department news release, he claimed to have a gun and fled the store on foot with an unspecified amount of alcohol.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Officers viewed the surveillance video at the store and identified Christian Shane Ellman as the suspect. Police found Ellman at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broad Street, and he was arrested without incident.
Jail records showed Ellman in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody late Friday in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Comments