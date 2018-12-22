SLO police asking for public’s help identifying alleged wallet thief

An unidentified man stole a wallet out of a purse in the San Luis Obispo TJ Maxx store, before using the victim’s credit card to spend $4,300, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the alleged thief later used the stolen credit card on merchandise and gift cards at the Apple store in downtown SLO.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Berrios at 805-781-7341.