SLO police asking for public’s help identifying alleged wallet thief

By Scott Middlecamp

December 22, 2018 05:24 PM

Police need help identifying this man, who allegedly stole a wallet and used a credit card to spend $4,300 at the Apple store Friday in San Luis Obispo.
An unidentified man stole a wallet out of a purse in the San Luis Obispo TJ Maxx store, before using the victim’s credit card to spend $4,300, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the alleged thief later used the stolen credit card on merchandise and gift cards at the Apple store in downtown SLO.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Berrios at 805-781-7341.

