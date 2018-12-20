Crime

Paso man arrested for allegedly selling items on eBay purchased with stolen credit cards

By Matt Fountain

December 20, 2018 06:08 PM

A Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday for allegedly using fraudulent credit card numbers to buy goods and resell them on the shopping website eBay.

The Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release that Christopher James Sprague was arrested on suspicion of felony credit card fraud, receiving stolen property and theft.

The news release says officers from the Paso Robles and Atascadero police departments, as well as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Sprague’s residence Thursday and found unopened merchandise allegedly purchased online, including collectibles, clothing, cologne, video games, movies, water filtration devices, baby items and even hair conditioner.

Police said Sprague bought items with fraudulent credit card numbers, and the merchandise was delivered to multiple locations where he would pick them up. He then used an eBay account to resell those same items, the news release states.

A spokesman for the department did not return requests for additional information late Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

As of Thursday evening, Sprague remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail.

